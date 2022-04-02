We've heard it a million times—breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

via GIPHY

For us it's also the most fun no matter the time we get around to it.

French Toast at Le Baron's Honker in Nampa at noon? Yes, please.

Grilled cheese waffles at Waffle Love for dinner? Sign us up.

The closer we are to the bacon, the butter, and the battered, the happier we are. Pancakes are to us what words are to Russel Simmons—pure poetry, baby.

And we're not alone. We encountered a series of quotes devoted to breakfast in our journey across the world wide web for this article.

“One should not attend even the end of the world without a good breakfast.” — Robert A. Heinlein

We concur, Bob.

“Eat breakfast. And then when you get to work, pretend that you have not eaten breakfast and request a second breakfast.” — Tina Fey

Life-changing advice, Tina.

“A bachelor's life is a fine breakfast, a flat lunch, and a miserable dinner.” —Francis Bacon

Why not try breakfast for dinner then, fellas?

And finally our favorite quote...

“If you look upon ham and eggs and lust, you have already committed breakfast in your heart.” — C. S. Lewis

If loving breakfast is wrong, we don't care.

via GIPHY

If you're like us, and breakfast is your End Game, the Ricky to your Lucy, or the hostess with your French Toastess, check out some of our favorite bites, bowls, and breakfasts from these 13 Boise eateries around the Treasure Valley.

13 of Our Favorite Boise Breakfast & Brunch Eateries

