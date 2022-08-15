When it comes to summer's end, not all Idaho parents think or feel the same.

Some of us wish our kid's summer vacation never ended. Some of us wish we could afford boarding school. And then there are those of us who love our kids more than life itself, but all it takes is one eight-week summer vacation to make us question our life choices.

Feeling guilty for celebrating the first day of school? Not sure you earned that post drop-off mimosa or Irish coffee? Maybe you're worried the tuck-and-roll send-off you gave your ninth grader was a bit too much?

Word of unsolicited advice: don't feel guilty, friend.

11 Guilt-Free Reasons We're Thrilled the Kids Are Back in School! If you're the sort of parent that spends the summer pining away for the start of the school year, come hang out with us. Listen, when it comes to our kids, our cups runneth over. But that doesn't mean they don't drive us nuts eight weeks a year. Of the hundreds out there, we've narrowed down a list of 11 reasons parents have the hard-earned right to celebrate back-to-school season!

