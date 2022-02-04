TLC's newest reality series 1000-Lb Best Friends follows four women as they attempt to lose weight.

The show, which follows in the footsteps of smash hits My 600-Lb. Life and 1000-Lb. Sisters, chronicles besties — and roommates — Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold, as well as friends Vannessa Cross and Ashely Sutton, on their respective personal weight loss journeys.

Content warning below // disordered eating

Cross recently opened up about finding love again following the death of her husband, something she says led to increased stress and issues with binge-eating.

Dating is hard for a lot of people, especially anyone who struggles with the mental health effects of disordered eating.

"My dating life is horrible and I've kind of stopped. This is just recently. Because they say if you stop looking, that’s when a man finds you," the 42-year-old told Us Weekly.

"So I'm putting everything on hold because I tried to talk to a couple guys and ended up sabotaging myself," Cross continued. "We get into an argument or something would happen and I'd end up wanting to eat. Right now, I’m only focusing on losing weight and myself."

TLC via YouTube TLC via YouTube loading...

Cross added it was when her husband died that she began to rapidly gain weight.

"That’s what turned me from where I [was at] 350 pounds throughout my entire life — but when he passed away in 2016, my life spiraled out of control. I gained probably at least 100 pounds [and] actually at my biggest I was 500 pounds," she explained.

"I got up to 500 pounds and then by 2018 is when I got back down to 300 pounds," she continued. "But losing my husband was the worst thing of my life because I never knew that kind of pain existed."

The reality star detailed that her late husband was her rock and always showered her with love no matter her size.

"He didn’t care how big I was. He told me how beautiful I was every single day," Cross said. "I probably will never find a man like that, but I thank God that he was in my life the time he was. But taking him away ruined me [and] destroyed me. That's something I’m still trying to repair."

Watch a sneak peek trailer below:

1000-Lb. Best Friends premieres Monday (Feb. 7) at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, help is available through the National Eating Disorders Association website.

