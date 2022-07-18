Idaho Woman Married 11 Times, Thinks She Can Get It Right With Number 12

The late, great Aaliyah famously said, "If at first you don't succeed, brush yourself off and try again." That's exactly what Idaho Falls native Monette Davis decided to do after her marriage fell apart. And the next one. And the one after that.

Now, after 11 unsuccessful marriages, Monette is brushing herself off and is ready to try again with lucky number 12.

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

Back in January, Dias was appeared on TLC's reality show "Addicted to Marriage." Now a days, she's living the single life in Kentucky. While she says she's not actively seeking to get married for a twelfth time, she hasn't ruled it out completely.

During a conversation with East Idaho News, Dias said she's open minded and willing to see where her next relationship takes her.

She explained, "I've done a lot of soul-searching, a lot of changing, and I've come into my own. So, if I ever find that person, eventually I would want to be married again."

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

Dias will be sharing her story and marriage mishaps in a new eBook that will be released this week titled, "Too Many EXclamation Points!!"

Her book focuses on the years between her last marriage, which ended roughly ten years ago, through today. However, her story begins much earlier when she was a little girl growing up in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

According to East Idaho News, she experienced multiple forms of abuse as a child, but still describes her home life being idyllic and speaks highly of the relationship her parents had.

According to her, she has many happy memories with her parents and had a close relationship with both of them.

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

Then, when she was 15 years old the "rug was ripped out from underneath" her the moment she got a call at school saying her father, who worked as a crane operator, was killed in an accident.

Dias says that death left a void in her life that she didn't know how to fill, explaining, "My dad was the person who protected me. He was always there. He was the anchor (in my life). When I lost him, I...kept trying to fill that hole (by finding someone) who could take the pain away."

She is learning from the past. After her 11 failed marriages, Dias now realizes that relying on someone else to fix her pain and heal her is an impossible expectation. Filling that hole and reconciling the past, she says, could only come from within.

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

She says that she always entered her marriages with the best intentions, saying, "In all those marriages, I truly believed this one's the one. They told me everything I wanted to hear."

Today, after all she's been through, she finally feels like she's come to terms with the death of her father.

After appearing on TV, Dias has received both praise and criticism from people across the country. According to her, it's been interesting to learn how many people assume she's a "horrible person" because she has been married so many times. She has a message for all of those people saying hurtful things to her online and in person.

"I can't change that I was married that many times. I can't change the stupid things that I did, the dumb things that I thought...but I can change my future. I can change my relationships and I can help people who are in a place where it feels so dark that nobody cares because I've been there."

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

Dias says she's in a much better place now than she's been. She currently enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren, and calls them the greatest blessing in life.

She says, "I might not have got the marriage thing right but I got the mom thing right, and that's the most important thing to me."

He does have a new boyfriend these days. However, it's still new and they're still figuring out what the future has in store for them. With her new perspective on life, she prefers being able to date with no expectations involved.

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

She commented, "He hasn't pushed anything and I'm definitely not pushing anything, so we'll see where it goes."

Let's go through and meet all of the husbands!

Photo by: TLC on YouTube Photo by: TLC on YouTube loading...

Idaho Falls Native Has Been Married 11 Times Monette Dias, from Idaho Falls, was featured on TLC's Addicted to Marriage because she was married 11 times. Let's meet all the husbands.

Photo by: Engin Akyurt on Unsplash Photo by: Engin Akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Check out some clips from her appearance on "Addicted to Marriage" and what she had to say about all of her ex-husbands below.

Oh boy. Can her daughter name all of her ex-husbands? This is interesting. See if she can do it below.

She's not the only Idaho woman featured on a TLC show.

Idaho Woman Featured on 90 Day Fiance Reality Show

11 marriages. 11 divorces. Here's more on that.

Idaho Falls Woman Married 11 Times Going through a divorce can be traumatic for all parties involved. If you plan on moving forward with the decision, these are the nine legal causes as divorced laid out in the Idaho Code.