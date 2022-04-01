We can never be 1000% sure, but I think it’s safe to say Idaho is finally done snowing.

It’s officially Spring, and with that comes a whole new slew of fun activities and things to do, but it also means it’s time to get our homes in order!

It’s time for some Spring Cleaning :)

Lowes recently put out a Spring-Cleaning Checklist, and it’s good, but I noticed it was missing some things that I KNOW every Idahoan does … or should do.

I’ve included Lowe’s suggestions as well as some of my own, here’s a “to-do list” for Idaho Spring Cleaning :)

10 Spring Cleaning Jobs Every Idahoan Does (Or Should Do)

10 Easy Spring Hikes in the Boise Area with Breathtaking Views

How Clean is Idaho and Our Surrounding States We are surrounded by nature and some of the most beautiful scenery available here in the gem state. So how clean is Idaho? Best Life evaluated various 'dirty' factors and ranked states. We also looked at Idaho's surrounding states, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Wyoming. For fun we threw the two dirtiest states in the country in too.