10 Iron-Clad Ethics that Built the American West

Cowboy culture is as complex as any other. Steeped in tradition and respect for hard work, the iconic American cowboy abides by a code of his own. It's a code founded in principles that inspired and elevated the greatness of the famed American West.

In his 2004 novel, "Cowboy Ethics: What Wall Street Can Learn from the Code of the West," James P. Owen elaborates on the simple and classic values at the heart of the cowboy code. Endorsed by the Center for Cowboy Ethics and Leadership, Owen penned the Code of the West. The code is "an abiding source of inspiration to do better and be better," a concept the author says connects with people from all walks of life. And he isn't wrong. As far removed as many of us are from the rugged frontier and cowboying, the principles of the code are the golden rules all citizens should strive to live up to.

Code of the West: the cowboy's code of ethics

1. Live each day with courage.

2. Take pride in your work.

3. Always finish what you start.

4. Do what has to be done.

5. Be tough, but fair.

6. When you make a promise, keep it.

7. Ride for the brand.

8. Talk less and say more.

9. Remember that some things
aren't for sale.

10. Know where to draw the line.

And with that, we tip our hats to the cowboy code that built the West!

