FIRST FACT: Potatoes Are Our Friends NOT Foes!

After looking into it, we've decided the potato is one of the most misunderstood and villainized veggies out there. And while Idaho is the home of the russet potato, we could do so much more to advocate for one of our biggest crops!

Unsplash Photo by Unsplash loading...

Don't Tater-Hate, Participate!

It comes as no surprise that few know our tuberous friend is even a veggie. So naturally, even fewer sing of the potato's nutrient-rich profile or its myriad of health benefits! Tons of people are still under the impression that potatoes are bad for their waistline, when that's simply not true!

Photo by Franco Antonio Giovanella on Unsplash Photo by Franco Antonio Giovanella on Unsplash loading...

That buck stops with us. It's time to put an end to the lies. Spud-lovers, prepare to eat/read your heart out!

PS, do you live in or around Boise's Treasure Valley? The Idaho Potato Museum is a fantastic day trip for the entire family, and it makes for a super unique and memorable date-for-two!

10 Interesting & Cool Potato Facts No One Talks About! 10 interesting and cool spud facts every potato-lover should know!

