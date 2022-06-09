Looking for a house in the Treasure Valley can be frightening. It's one of the most insane markets in the country. Three years ago? Different story. A lot has changed in the past few years and now prices are soaring, and it's certainly a seller's market. As I'm sure you've learned by now.

However, not all is lost. There are still some gems to be found if you look hard enough. You may have to lower your standards a little, you may lose out on one "must have" feature on your list, but you can still find something great in Boise for under $400,000. Question is: what are you willing to sacrifice? A yard? The fourth bedroom? Second bathroom? Something will have to be sacrificed, but it will still be wonderful.

Let me be your real estate agent for the next few minutes. Let's do a virtual open house. Here are 10 great houses under $400,000 for sale in Boise.

10 Houses Under $400k For Sale In Boise The Boise housing market is nothing short of crazy. We've seen some of the biggest hikes in the country. However, you can still find something amazing for under $400,000. Here are ten examples.

