Is It Harder to Find Your Dream House or the Perfect Spouse?

Whether you are searching for a house or a spouse, finding "The One" can be an extremely difficult endeavor. Thankfully, there are apps that help with both.

According to the results of a recent survey from Zillow, however, dating may actually be easier than locking down the perfect house.

Real estate across the nation seems to be skyrocketing as high housing demands and low availability leave would-be homeowners more frustrated by the housing market than the dating pool.

People are swiping left and right in hopes of finding their dream situation, and there are a few commonalities to be found between those seeking romantic partners and a place to live: compromises, deal-breakers and, sometimes, love at first sight.

Unfortunately for many frustrated house hunters, the time crunch behind finding a home and making the right offer adds intense pressure to the process.

"It's challenging in the sense that there is just more demand than there are houses for sale. And so, it's very common for buyers right now to be falling in love with multiple houses, writing offers, getting rejected and having to start all over again," Jessica Chodaczek, a realtor with Lofaso Real Estate, told News5Cleveland.

While time is no luxury in the housing market, for many buyers, the golden rule still applies: Don't settle.

"I'm not kidding when I tell you people's eyes sparkle when they're in the right house, and we can tell this is it. They are in love. It's a real phenomenon," Chodaczek said.

One of the biggest dangers in the market right now, according to Chodaczek, is buyer's remorse following the scramble to get something, anything locked in.

"We are seeing a lot of buyer's remorse because they fall in love. They put in a crazy high offer. They get it. And then they realize maybe this isn't the right one."

According to the Zillow survey, 76 percent of people believe they'd be more successful using an app to find a home than a romantic partner.

Amanda Pendleton, a trend expert from Zillow, shared an interesting conclusion from the study: "Our survey found that women really enjoyed the home shopping process a lot more than dating, and for men, it was the reverse."

"Dating is hard, and I think especially when you're online dating, you don't know really what you're going to get in-person in real life, and home shopping used to have the same reputation," Pendleton added. "But now there are new tools that are making it a lot easier to get a realistic experience of a home."

Either way, much of the leg work to find both a dream dwelling and dream date is currently taking place online. Happy swiping!