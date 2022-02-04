Your Olympic Curling Dreams Start Right Here in Boise

It's the Winter Olympic sport that so many of us find ourselves getting sucked into late at night. There's just something so fascinating about watching the teams slide this big stone across the ice and help guide them into place by literally sleeping the ice.

Maybe it's because Curling is the one sport we can watch and say with some ounce of confidence, "I could do that!" Well, now you've got the opportunity to prove that you actually can. The Boise Curling Club is holding several "Learn to Curl" clinics during and after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The classes are open to anyone ages 10 and up and take place at Idaho Ice World. During the class, you'll go through 30 minutes of off ice instruction before they take you out on the ice for another hour of lessons and your chance to actually play the game for the first time.

Classes are $25 for adults and $10 for children. They're currently scheduled for the following dates and times.

Sunday, February 6: 8-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 20: 7-8:30 p.m. or 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 26: 8:30-10 p.m. or 9:30-11 p.m

Saturday, March 5: 8:30-10 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

If you're interested in giving it a shot, you can click HERE to register. As a reminder, since Idaho Ice World is a City of Boise building, you must wear a mask throughout the entire course.

