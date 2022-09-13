You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes

After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it.

You're probably thinking to yourself, well that probably cost more than just buying a home. My wife was actually looking into purchasing land and then wanting to build a tiny home!

Now, I'm not opposed to the idea of a tiny house, but I don't think she's taking into account that she works from home. Can we build in a little office space? We have two dogs, will there be room for them to be comfortable? Is Boise tiny home friendly?

According to Cityofboise.org "A tiny house is a small residential dwelling of 400 sq. ft. or less in floor area, excluding the loft."

I honestly can you tell you that I think it's a fun idea to talk about, but I don't see us living in a tiny house.

Let take a look at some local listings!

Tiny Houses Available In The Treasure Valley I'm calling this one the "Black & White Tiny House"

1 Bed

1 Bath

334 sq. ft.

Built in 2022

Listing Price: $89,990



Brand New 210 Sq. Ft. Tiny Home 210 Sq. Ft.

1 Bathroom

1 Loft