Yellowstone’s Deadly “Train Station” Is Less Than 6 Hours From Boise

Paramount Networks' massive hit, Yellowstone, is back on television for season five. You can bet that this season will be full of horses, romance, blood, and dead bodies. Those dead bodies are disposed of at the "train station."

The train never seems to arrive at the train station. There's no bench seating, no vending machine, no window to buy a ticket, and there's not even any train tracks! At this train station, you won't find trains, people, and most importantly, you won't find any laws.

As described on the show, no one lives within 100 miles of the location. There isn't any law enforcement in this area, making for the perfect place to dispose of someone that John Dutton wants to disappear.

The show claims this location is in Wyoming, but it may be based on a real place in our own Idaho. The Zone of Death is a 50-square-mile portion of Yellowstone Park in which no state has jurisdiction. Because of this and the lack of residents, there's no way to get a Constitutionally fair trial. The location is less than six hours from Boise and about five and a half hours from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Darby, Montana.

The show may have decided to place its train station in Wyoming to be morally responsible. After all, it probably wouldn't be good to tell people where you could get away with murder on your hit television show. The filming location has never been disclosed, but some believe it's in Utah.

Maybe. But the train station looks like every cliff I've ever seen.

