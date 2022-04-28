What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?

First lets take a look at some interesting and somewhat comical 'definitions' of hippie. The Free Dictionary says, "Noun - someone who rejects the established culture; advocates extreme liberalism in politics and lifestyle. 2. usually young person who does not wish to live by the normal rules of society and who shows his rejection of these rules by his unusual clothes, habits etc." An Urban Hippie is described as "A free spirit in a modern world, finds energy in nature, respecter or the earth, free and independent thinker, a nutrient seeker, cherishes health like a fine gem, diverges from mediocrity, and seeks balance in all aspects of life."

So where are such "hippies" in Idaho. Thrillist says Stanley Idaho is the place. "Mountain hippies gravitate to outdoor recreation, remote locations, and blissing out in nature. Nowhere is this more evident than Stanley, a tiny town in the Sawtooth Mountains that abounds in biking, climbing, and Snake River rafting. When the residents are done being guides and explorers they spend the evenings drumming their hearts out and relaxing in local bars. And while it’s not exactly Santa Cruz north, in Idaho, it’s as hippie as they come."

Stanley is stunning. The first time I camped at Red Fish Lake looking up at the Sawtooth mountains I was in complete awe. This is certainly a place where folks that are drawn to nature and a quieter way of living would gravitate.

Stunning Eco-Friendly Glamping at Sawtooth Winery, Less than Forty Minutes from Boise Sawtooth Winery, which is one of Idaho’s oldest (founded in 1987) and most iconic wineries has some fun additions this year. After building a partnership with Eco-Camps the two are offering Sawtooth Glamping.

The Most Unique Camping Spots in Idaho and Its Neighboring States According to Love Explore, these are the most unique camping spots in Idaho, its neighboring states and California (because so many of our new neighbors are from there.) If you visit any of them, please be respectful and practice the seven Leave No Trace Principles.