USPS is Taking Orders for FREE COVID-19 Tests

Apparently The Biden Administration is Buying One Billion Tests to Give to Americans for Free. It’s been getting more and more difficult for Idahoans to get their hands on at-home covid test kits for their families, and quite frankly this is an issue all throughout the country right now.

Whether we like it or not, these tests are becoming a big part of our lives, as they are often required nowadays for sporting events, traveling, concerts, restaurants, or even just for going back to work or school etc. (Especially if you’ve recently been exposed to the virus.)

Well, literally as of today, The United States Postal Service opened a new website where you can place orders for free covid tests. The website states, “Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com.” One of these orders includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and it ships for free. Upon delivery, they also state that there will be no signatures required.

Once your order has been placed, which you can do right here, the expected wait time is 7-12 days before you will receive the tests. We’ll see how long that lasts! I’m hopeful, but I would still prepare to wait longer just in case.

So, there you have it … as long as you can prepare for the wait time, this is an easy way to get your hands on some at-home covid tests for you and your family. I hope this helps!

