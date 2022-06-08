This Boise Food Truck Named Best in Idaho

Mmmmm, food trucks. There is something special about a place that specializes in just a few things and does them really well. Food trucks are known for that. The Boise food truck scene has been gaining steam over the last few years, with the pandemic brining a little pause they are now back in full swing.

Eat This Not That recently named each states best food truck. "If you can't go to London, The Kilted Kod brings British fish and chips to you in Boise. Choose from fish and chips and surf and turf (fish and chicken)."



This local favorite is family owned. The Kilted Kod website says, "We are a family owned and operated business with the goal of providing the best food at the best value and giving the best service in the Treasure Valley! Traveling to Scotland and eating traditional Fish and Chips there on a daily basis created a real taste for the traditional preparation of this meal. I have not found anything close in the Treasure Valley so we wanted to bring it home for you to enjoy!"

Check out 34 other favorite food trucks around the Treasure Valley below.

