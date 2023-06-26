The Forever Cool Henry Winkler Is In Idaho. Check Out His Photos!

Idaho is attractive to celebrities for so many reasons. For some, it's a great place to hide from the paparazzi. For others, it's the perfect way to escape the chaos and glitz of Hollywood. Some enjoy being in the great outdoors playing in our lakes or skiing in our mountains.

For Henry Winkler, Idaho's world-class fishing brings him to the Gem State at least once a year. The Happy Days actor arrived in Idaho on Sunday morning. He tweeted a selfie in his fishing hat and front of a boat.

Three hours later, he showed off his first catch of the day: A foot-long Cutty.

He was enjoying himself as every picture showed him with a ridiculous, child-like smile that made him appear to be more like a wild toddler than the calm, cool, and collected Fonz character that made him famous.

Less than two hours later, another fish!

While he never admitted to where in Idaho he was, today's Tweets left a major clue. He was wearing a hoodie with the logo of the Lodge at Palisades Creek, a fishing lodge in Irwin, Idaho. The lodge is on the South Fork of the Snake River. The all-inclusive fishing resort charges $2,025 per person for a two-night, one-day stay that includes guided fishing, a private cabin, flies, breakfast, lunch, dinner, soda, water, beer, wine, and cocktails.

So far today, he's Tweeted three different pictures of three other rainbow trout he caught. Regarding the weather, he sure picked a couple of great days to be in Idaho.

He may have jumped the shark with that last picture. He hasn't caught anything since!

