The 10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

The gem state has some major companies who started here or are headquartered here. Let's check out some of the biggest and some that you maybe didn't even know where from Idaho.

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day.



9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the sole purpose of extending the water skiing season on Lake Coeur d' Alene. Since then our mission has been to make outdoor adventures more comfortable for our customers whether it be boating, skiing, wakeboarding, golfing or off-roading. Our products are developed and tested by our crew of outdoor enthusiasts in Northern Idaho, what we consider the most beautiful area in the United States."



8) Lamb Weston Holdings - Headquarters are in Eagle and started in 1950. Build Idaho says "They are one of the world’s largest producers and processors of frozen french fries and frozen potato products. Lamb Weston is the primary supplier of potatoes for McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC. Globally, Lamb Weston is second to McCain foods in market share in 2018."



7) Boise Cascade - According to Their facebook page, "We're a leading manufacturer of wood products and a wholesale distributor of building materials. We employ 6,000+ associates across North America." Forbes says, "Created via the 1957 merger of Boise-Payette Lumber Company of Boise, Idaho and the Cascade Lumber Company of Yakima, Washington, Boise Cascade manufactures engineered wood products, lumber, plywood and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials."

6) J.R. Simplot - Based in Downtown Boise with over 10,000 employees in Idaho. Their facebook says, "The J.R. Simplot Company is one of the largest privately held food and agribusiness companies in the nation, though at heart we’re as small as a single farmer." Build Idaho says, "The J.R. Simplot Company was formed in 1929 by J.R. Simplot in Delco, Idaho as a potato farming company. From the 1970s through the early 2000s, Simply supplied more than half of all French fries for McDonald’s. According to Forbes, Simplot is the 59th largest private corporation in the world in 2004."



5) St. Luke’s Health System - Over 12,825 Idaho employees. St.Lukes site says, "As a not-for-profit health system, St. Luke’s is dedicated to providing high quality care to every person who comes through our doors."



4) Winco Foods - "founded in Boise in 1967 under the name Waremart and rebranding to WinCo in 1999. In 1985 the company established an employee stock ownership plan, and the company has been majority employee-owned ever since." Build Idaho 'They have over 18,000 jobs in Idaho.(Zippia)



3) Micron Technology - "founded in 1978 in Boise as a semiconductor design consultancy. Since then, Micron has grown to be a top global manufacturer of semiconductors, RAM chips, and USB flash drives. Micron is also the second-largest employer in Boise with over 31,000 employees." Build Idaho



2) Amalgamated Sugar Company - "founded in Ogden, Utah in 1897, later moving its headquarters to Boise. The company refines sugar beets into sugar in plants across Idaho, Utah, and Oregon. The sugar beet factories in Idaho (Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls) process a combined 4.8 million tons of sugar beets per year. Build Idaho



1) Albertson's - Based in Boise with over 267,000 employees. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work, determination and giving back. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."



Zippia created a top 100 list by looking "at the companies headquartered in Idaho with at least 100 employees.... Then ranked each company from most to least current employees to determine the biggest companies in Idaho. As it turns out, Albertsons looks to the be the biggest company in Idaho clocking in with 267,000 employees.

Build Idaho also has a great list with more details of some of the other top companies in Idaho.

Nationally Known Companies You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Which Company in Boise Employs the Most Employees? Let's take a look at the companies in Boise that employ the most employees!