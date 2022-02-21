Is this the strangest house in Idaho? See for yourself!
Idaho has amazing homes all over the place, and even some really unique ones, but I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before.
I first heard about the house from For 91 Days, who rightfully called it, “The Craziest House in Idaho.”
For 91 Days went on a tour through the house and this is what they said …
“It looks as though someone coated a normal two-story house in super glue, then dumped the contents of a well-stocked second-hand store on top of it. And then left it to rust and age for twenty years.”
So, the questions still remain, is this an old house that belongs to a crazy person? Is it an antique shop? Or was it created to be exactly what it is right now – just a fascinating attraction in Idaho that people find out about and want to go see? Or maybe all of these things?
With a little extra digging, I was able to find out that this is actually a legit antique store in Idaho City, called BoCo Sluice Box.
I mean, it’s incredibly random, but I love it. There’s gotta be an interesting story behind this for sure, and that’s one of the things I love most about Idaho – there’s a rich and creative history and there are always new things to check out and learn about.
Here are some awesome pictures of the BoCo Sluice Box.