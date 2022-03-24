Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!

The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.

"Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me," she said during the audition. "Just being a mom shouldn't stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life and I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers, so."

The plot twist? She actually met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, at her initial audition for producers in Texas. The couple wed just two months later, in December 2021.

Watch Haley Slaton's American Idol audition, below.

Slaton told The Gazette that she was nervous for her audition because she "didn’t have a lot of wind."

“I was very nervous that I wasn’t going to be able to hold a note, or something was going to happen, but once I got up there in front of the judges, they made me feel really at home. They made me feel like they’re just humans, too, and we’re all human, so I went up there and gave it my best," she said.

The show's auditions are pre-taped; Slaton actually gave birth to a son, Jaelyn, back in January. The couple plan to move their family to Cedar Rapids, Iowa this spring.

“We got married pretty quick,” she told the outlet. “We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that. We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.”

This isn't the first time a couple has met through American Idol. Season 16 third place winner Gabby Barrett met fellow contestant Cade Foehner in 2018. The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Baylah May, in January 2021.