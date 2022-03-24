Nampa Police Investigating Several Weeknight Burglaries

What on earth is going on in Nampa these days!? Nampa Police have shared with the public that over the dates of February 28th through March 1st, there were several burglaries that are being investigated.

Apparently, these dates were particularly popular among thieves in Nampa. A few months ago, we had our catalytic converter stolen in Nampa...maybe that turned up, too!?

As it was stated via the Nampa Police Department's Facebook page:

We’ve recovered lots of miscellaneous items, most of which have been returned to their owners. We still have several items that we hope to return to the rightful owner, but they are not entered into our systems, and they do not have unique identifiers for us to track. The items were taken from vehicles, construction trailers, constructions sites and residential garages.

According to officials, there is still property left to be claimed that may have been stolen from you. Think they might have what you've been looking for?

First, email the Nampa Police Department's tipline at NPDCrimeTips@cityofnampa.us -- once you reach out to them, include the following:

What was taken from you

When that item that you are missing was taken from you

Where that item that you're missing was taken FROM

A lot of these finds are parts of open cases and Nampa police are working to solve the cases-- the more details that you can provide to the officers, the better off you will be.

