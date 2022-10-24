Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise

Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.

Celebrities are beginning to appreciate time away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and New York--getting away in the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest.

Post Malone is one of those celebrities, oftentimes sharing on national television that the big city is just too much and that everyone wants something from him when he is in town. Now, living just hours from the Treasure Valley, Post Malone has discovered some great restaurants nearby.

Take a look at Post Malone's favorite Restaurants--just minutes from Idaho!

Post Malone's Favorite Restaurants Are Just Hours From Boise If you're looking to dine like a King-- or at least, like Post Malone, here are THREE of his favorite restaurants that any Boise resident--or Idahoan for that matter, could get to in just a few hours.

Who knows, you might actually run into Post Malone himself!

Here in Idaho, it isn't rare to run into a celebrity in the streets of the Treasure Valley--and your odds of seeing someone from Hollywood only increase the closer you get to Idaho's resort towns, like McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Here's a look at who you might see when you're out and about:

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

10 More Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho A handful of these stars have family with ties to Idaho, while others visit to enjoy all the opportunities Idaho's great outdoors provide!

Post Malone will also enjoy Olive Garden from time to time: