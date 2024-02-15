Popular Candy Sold in California May Be Linked to Cancer

With Valentine’s day behind us, grocery stores are swapping candy hearts and chocolates with jelly beans and chocolate bunnies. Consumer Reports urges people to reconsider eating certain colors of a popular Easter treat sold across the Golden State.

Candy Sold in California May Cause Cancer

According to Consumer Reports, there are several varieties of Peeps marshmallow candies containing a known carcinogen. The ingredient, Red Dye No. 3, is used to make the candies pink or purple.

The Food and Drug Administration explains that companies have not been allowed to use this particular artificial coloring in cosmetics or external drugs in the United States for the past 34 years. However, it’s still perfectly legal to include in food and drugs that are meant to be ingested.

In their message to shoppers, Consumer Reports says that the dye, which is derived from petroleum, may cause cancer in animals. Research shows that lab rats who were fed large quantities of the artificial coloring later developed thyroid tumors. They also suggested that Red Dye No. 3 could be linked to hyperactivity and other behavioral problems in kids.

Where is Red Dye No. 3 Illegal?

The United Kingdom banned the additive from almost all food products in 1990. 31 years later, Get Baked, a bakery in the UK, got busted for using sprinkles imported from the United States that contained the ingredient. Government officials forced them to dump dozens of their best-selling cookies topped with the sprinkles. According to several news outlets, the owner was very upset and said he was going on a “sprinkle strike” because sprinkles made in the UK didn’t have the vibrant look that he felt was the right fit for his products.

California Becomes First State to Ban Red Dye No. 3

Technically, Red Dye No. 3 has been banned in the state of California, but you can still buy products containing it at your local grocery or convenience store. According to NPR, the law approved banning the manufacturing, distribution and sale of products that contain the dye in October 2023. However, the law won’t go into effect until 2027. That means you will still find these products on store shelves this Easter season.

California’s Law Makes a HUGE Difference

The unprecedented move prompted action from Peep’s manufacturer, Just Born. The Los Angeles Times reports that Just Born has already begun to tweak the recipe of the Peeps candies that contain Red Dye No. 3. Last year, at least eight Peeps products contained the dye. According to the LA Times article only two colors, pink and lavender, will contain the coloring. These colors are sold as both chick and bunny varieties. 2024 is the final year that any of the marshmallow candies will contain the ingredient.

Which Peeps Products Contain Red Dye No. 3?

While Just Born says that Red Dye No. 3 will only be used in lavender and pink Peeps products in 2024, some of the other varieties that contain the dye are still for sale on Amazon. Here’s a look at those products.

