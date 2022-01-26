Notable Boise State Alum Ejected From Basketball Game [Video]

The roof was shaking with over 8,000 fans piled into ExtraMile Arena on the campus of Boise State University Tuesday night. While most seasons, a home game for the Boise State men's basketball team wouldn't draw this kind of a crowd (unfortunately)-- the Broncos really packed the place this week.

What's the big occasion? Well, apparently it takes 12-wins in a row for Bronco Nation to get out to a basketball game, which takes place just a matter of yards away from the blue turn which gets over 20,000 in the stands in the fall.

It's clear that Leon Rice is building something special at Boise State!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

Spoiler Alert: Boise State won at home against Wyoming this week and are now on a 13 game win streak-- but an unlikely turn of events courtside is being credited by many, for firing up the crowd.

If you've been a Bronco fan for a while, the name "Matt Baucher" probably rings a bell--the dominant Boise State basketball player from Caldwell, Idaho who went on to play professional European basketball and now sells homes here in Boise.

As one should really expect from a storied alum from a program that gets far too little credit, Baucher was animated in his courtside seat as Boise State took on Wyoming for a first place rank in the Mountain West. Apparently, he was "too animated".

As he shared in an interview with B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News, he received no warning--it just happened: ejection from the game.

At the game ourselves--it seemed like Baucher getting kicked out only amped up a Boise State crowd even MORE, defending the home court and making sure Boise State won. While I'm sure the university can't agree with that statement--we're low-key HERE for that kind of enthusiasm that Baucher left on the court last night.

You can see the video for yourself, below:

And later, some of the back and forth was shared:

Boise State takes on Fresno State, on the road, this weekend to keep the streak alive.

