New TNT “Girls Gone Wild” Documentary Is A Bad Look For Idaho

It's a rare occasion when Idaho finds itself in the National media spotlight. When we do get a shoutout, it's usually because a late-night talk show host makes fun of us. Soon, we'll be spotlighted for the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case. This most recent Idaho mention comes from the TNT Documentary Series, "Rich and Shameless." The first episode is called "Girls Gone Wild Exposed" and is about the rise and fall of Joe Francis.

Joe Francis was the "Girls Gone Wild" video series founder. The videos were very popular in the early 2000s and were advertised on shows like E!'s "Wild On." Sales of the videos were in the millions, and Joe became an instant celebrity.

What was new information to me in the TNT documentary was that Joe Francis has Idaho ties. He attended Rocky Mountain Academy in Bonner's Ferry in his teen years. The school was shut down after a lot of problems. It may very well be where he learned some of his problematic behavior.

The school was led by Mel Wasserman, who was allegedly involved with the California cult known as Synanon. Rocky Mountain Academy was a boarding school where wealthy families would send their kids with behavioral issues to deal with their problems away from the family. Both Barbara Walters and Roseanne Barr sent their troubled teens there.

Poorly trained staff, abuse allegations, lawsuits, and even a student suicide led to the school abruptly closing in 2005. Joe Francis spent at least one year here before starting Girls Gone Wild. The video series produced over 300 films between 1997 and 2011 before claiming bankruptcy.

To watch the documentary, click HERE.

15 Times Boise Was a Major Plot Point in Your Favorite TV Series Boise and Idaho in general has found themselves on TV a lot lately. Unfortunately, it's usually for something in the news that makes Idaho look like the laughing stock of the United States or some tragic true crime story that happened within our borders. We decided to break it up a little bit and search for times where Boise was mentioned as a story line in some of your favorite fictional TV shows!

5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV