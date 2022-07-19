Nampa Welcomes World’s Smallest Cowboy to Snake River Stampede

As we've detailed several times this week, the Snake River Stampede is back in action at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Folks will see their favorite Cowboys and Cowgirls compete in a variety of competitions that most people will only dream of performing at their level.

A quick look at the action this week in Nampa!

However, we want to alert you to the possibility that a monkey could steal the entire show. Ah, Monkey? Forget the rodeo clowns, six-shooters, and other vintage acts at the Snake River Stampede; a monkey could steal the show.

Whiplash the Monkey will appear this week at the 107th edition of the rodeo. The thirty-year-old Monkey is more than just your garden variety chimp. The is a cowboy who rustles just like his human counterparts. No, he doesn't ride a horse. Whiplash rides his trusty Border Collie mount, Boogie.

Who is Whiplash The Monkey?

A press release provided from the Cowboy Monkey's website details that Whiplash isn't a one hit wonder. He's been entertaining rodeo crowds for many years all over the country.

'Whiplash The Cowboy Monkey is truly a fan favorite. He is the world’s smallest cowboy, 3-Time Pro Rodeo Entertainer of the Year, and an international star who has been putting smiles on faces for years. Whiplash is a Capuchin Monkey who has been riding since he was two years old.

He travels the country herding wild Barbados sheep at rodeos and other events. Whiplash, dressed in his cowboy hat, silk scarf, chaps and Justin Boots, never misses a chance to show his skills and cowboy spirit as he rides his trusty Border Collie mount, Boogie.'

You might have seen the famous cowboy on Good Morning America, ESPN, and the Today Show. When not entertaining rodeo fans of all ages, Whiplash enjoys peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, grapes, Oreo cookies, and watching tv westerns.

