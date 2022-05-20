Nampa Residents Brace For Their Least Favorite ‘Season’

Here in the Treasure Valley, one of our most special features is the weather. It might be a little "bipolar" from time to time but we get all four seasons, every single year.

Thanks to chip sealing, you could argue that in Nampa, residents get FIVE seasons:

Winter

Spring

Chip Sealing

Summer

Fall

Sure, there are a lot of "pet peeves" on the roads across the Treasure Valley among drivers-- but which roads drive us the CRAZIEST?

Did we miss any on that list?

So what can Nampa residents expect from this pesky process? Well, slower speed limits, flying rocks, and some occasional pain damage on your car.

Is your daily driver fancy? Leave it at home or avoid THESE roads:

Midway Rd W Cherry Ln N Midland Blvd Moss Ln N Marketplace Blvd Middleton Rd N Merchant Wy W Sand Hill Dr W Flamingo Ave W Karcher Rd Sundance Rd Norco Way Madison Rd N Franklin Blvd N Devlin Wy/Fargo Ave Lone Star Rd Madison/Fargo/Ave/Elder Davis Ave W Orchard Ave Northside Blvd N Canyon St N Yale St N Broadmore Wy

It doesn't stop there--

These Subdivisions will be treated--fully!

The Ranch Eaglecrest Stiehl Falls

When roads aren't being chip sealed and you can drive the actual speed limit...which of these would you need to be most cautious of?

There are a lot of roads in Idaho--annoying or not--that are dangerous, too. Here are the worst of the worst:

