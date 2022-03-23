Miley Cyrus shared a frightening video of her plane before it was struck by lightning.

On Tuesday (March 22), the "Plastic Hearts" singer was flying to Asunción, Paraguay to headline the second day of Asunciónico Music Festival when her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning.

On Instagram, Cyrus uploaded a video from the plane which showed treacherous storms.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Instagram. "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Cyrus also shared a photo of the plane's wing which was damaged from the lightning strike.

The annual festival had to cancel its show earlier in the day due to severe weather conditions and flooding. Fans can expect their ticket refunds early next week.

Other artists that were set to perform at Asunciónico included the Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly. MGK was able to perform an impromptu acoustic set outside his hotel.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told NBC that commercial planes are struck by lightning roughly once or twice a year.

"They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents," the agency reported, noting that private aircrafts are "not required to be designed for protection from lightning."