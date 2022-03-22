There's never been a better time to be a woman in business or Boise. The second annual Celebrating Women in Business conference hosted by Townsquare Media and CBS Channel 2 News proves it.

An event driven by some of Boise's most influential women, CWB is an exercise in women empowering women at every age in any stage of their professional journey.

Bonus: it's also a fundraiser for Girls on the Run—a Treasure Valley non-profit inspiring today's girls to become tomorrow's leaders.

Abiding by the brilliant philosophy to create "a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential," Girls on the Run is a catalyst for transforming a young girl's professional dreams into an attainable, sustainable reality. It's this authentic, full-circle approach to female empowerment that makes me so proud to support and participate in the forum.

Along with my Townsquare Media co-worker and friend, Michelle Heart of 107.9 Lite FM, and Sarah Jacobsen of CBS Channel 2 News, we'll be interviewing a panel featuring four of Boise's top businesswomen. A conversation you won't want to miss, we'll unpack the challenges facing today's women in business and strategies for conquering them.

Before I roll out our stellar panelists, it's important that I take a moment to encourage any woman reading this article to join us. Regardless of your professional title or status, or lack thereof, all are welcome here.

Did you furlough your career in favor of growing and raising tomorrow's leaders and pioneers? Maybe you're a student striving to find an industry inroad. Are you someone starting the second of act of your life and career?

Wherever you're at in your journey, you matter to me and the wonderful women who crafted this event. Join us for a night of fellowship, fun, and food you can eat while it's still fresh and hot.

4 of Boise's Most Influential Women in Business