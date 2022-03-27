Megan Thee Stallion’s Oscars ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Performance Has Twitter Shook

Megan Thee Stallion managed to make “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” even more epic with a surprise performance of the smash hit Disney tune at the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday (March 27), Bruno himself — John Leguizamo — introduced his Encanto co-stars to the stage along with artists Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaintán, who performed the song live for the very first time.

After the song began, 27-year-old rapper suddenly stepped onto the stage, donning a bright orange dress to debut her own verse to the song.

“Every day all the kids want to hear is Bruno / Bruno this, Bruno that,” she rapped, before mentioning the Oscars and celebrities in attendance: “Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars / Zendaya over there.”

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" was not nominated for an Oscar because Disney submitted the film’s other song, “Dos Oruguitas,” for consideration instead.

Despite the lack of a nomination for the song, it certainly made an impression. Twitter went wild and was divided on whether they liked the new version of the song with the guest features.

Encanto director Jared Bush was also surprised by the star-studded appearances and how it all came together.

“I'd say they kept a lot of secrets from us," he told People. "We knew there was going to be something unexpected, but I absolutely loved it. Different people have found themselves in this story. Seeing Megan Thee Stallion do it was mind-blowing."

