Martha Stewart has sold her home of 30 years in East Hampton for $16.5 million.

The business owner, TV personality and original lifestyle influencer has sold her classic cottage in East Hampton, New York. Stewart has been spending time in the Hamptons for over 30 years. It all started when her daughter encouraged her to spend time in the Hamptons after she got divorced, telling her when it comes to social life that it's the place to be.

Stewart met tons of celebrities (and had them over for parties) while she lived in her gorgeous East Hampton abode.

Inside Martha Stewart's Former $16.5 Million East Hampton Home Take a look inside of Martha Stewart's $16.5 million home of 30 years. The cottage was built in 1873 and sold for nearly ten times what Martha paid.