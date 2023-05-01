Planning a vacation is a lot of work. Once you decide on a location, you have to choose how you will get there. Are you going to fly or make it a road trip? Once you've determined the location, you must decide where to stay. Sometimes just choosing whether to stay in a hotel or an Airbnb is hard.

Airbnb/OC Adventure Homes Airbnb/OC Adventure Homes loading...

Sometimes the resort, internet, and parking fees at major hotels will make you want to download the Airbnb app and start looking for alternatives. We decided to look for the most fun vacation rentals we could find within a 15-hour radius of Boise.

We weren't surprised that those kid-friendly, fun, themed Airbnbs you see on TV were all in California. We were surprised to find out they were all owned by the same person. OC Adventure Homes have snatched up 16 homes near Disneyland and turned them into individually themed homes for kids and all of us who are still kids at heart.

Airbnb/OC Adventure Homes Airbnb/OC Adventure Homes loading...

Within those 16 homes, we found superheroes, movie villains, pirates, dinosaurs, and even Darth Vader. These homes may be close to Disneyland, but you don't need to leave most of these homes to have a fun-filled and busy vacation.

16 Sensational California Airbnbs Boise Kids Will Really Love We found 16 Airbnbs near Disneyland that are an adventure all to themselves.

These 9 Airbnbs Are Close To Boise And Are Absolutely Wild