Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie

My man!

After years of inactivity, the Minecraft movie has its star. According to the Ankler, Jason Momoa will headline the franchise, based on the enormously popular video game.

They offer absolutely no details about the premise of the movie or who Momoa will play it it. (I’m guessing he’ll play the title role of Arthur P. Minecraft, but I could be mistaken.) Almost exactly three years ago to the day of this news, Mojang announced this Minecraft movie was officially in the works, along with its anticipated release date — March 4, 2022, so clearly things are slightly behind schedule. At that time, this was how they described the story for the Minecraft movie:

So, what do you have to look forward to, roughly 25,000 hours from now? Well, as you devour your movie snack of choice (we like a suspicious stew with a side of square watermelon), we’ll tell you the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld. Sounds ambitious! Luckily, the very talented director Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist) will be making sure everyone stands in the right place and delivers award-worthy performances. No pressure!

Peter Sollett is long gone; according to THR, the Momoa Minecraft will be directed by Jared Hess, whose most famous work is Napoleon Dynamite. (His more recent efforts include the Netflix documentary miniseries Murder Among the Mormons and the TV show The Last Man on Earth. His last feature film was 2016’s Masterminds.) Jared Hess and Jason Momoa that seems like an ... interesting combination.

