Amber Heard ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Not Recast

With the constant media circus surrounding the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, it was inevitable that various rumors would start flying. One of the most prevalent rumors was that Amber Heard would be recast in her role as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. According to a recent statement from her spokesperson, that's not the case.

Her spokesperson recently released a statement explaining the situation. Here’ what she had to say: “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.” Despite a lot of initial reports coming out to claim otherwise, it would appear that as of now, Heard will still appear as Mera in the film.

During the Depp/Heard trial, the head of DC Films, Walter Hamada, testified — and the subject of recasting Heard’s role did come up. Hamada stated that he was unsure whether or not they’d continue with Heard in her role as Mera post-Aquaman 2. To muddy the waters even further, a report from Just Jared claimed that Heard had been recast. They cited an inside source who shared that information.

Specifically, Just Jared claimed “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.” Shortly after that, they updated the story to reflect that: “Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been pushed back a number of times throughout its troubled production. Originally slated for a release in December of 2022, it will now open in theaters in March of 2023.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.