Idaho is Full of Unique ‘Little Free Libraries’

This is like a fun treasure hunt for readers. Idaho has some very special and even famous Little Free Libraries. First a little about the Free Little Library non-profit organization. According to their site they are the worlds largest book-sharing movement. The idea is simple, 'Take a book, Share a book'



We have hundreds of Free Little Libraries across the state of Idaho. Find some around you with their interactive map. One in particular has gotten national attention. Free Little Library says, "When a 110-year-old cottonwood tree in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, needed to be removed, Sharalee Armitage Howard—a librarian, artist, and bookbinder—transformed it into an amazing Little Free Library. The not-so-little Library, which stands in Sharalee’s front yard, features inviting stone steps, a sloped roof, a large green door, and warm interior and exterior lights. The details of the Library are exquisite, with miniature wooden books—like Call of the Wild and Nancy Drew—trimming the entrance."



In Post Falls Idaho there is one shaped like a Bomb, get it book bomb. I love our creative Idahoans ;)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charter #93276 (@bookbomblibrary)

Check out some other great Little Free Libraries around Idaho:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie | Relocation Specialist (@katiestowerealtor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Free Library #64275 (@littlefreelib64275)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Harker (@lilogl)

Are You Familiar With The Most Popular Children's Book in Idaho? Let’s take a look at the most popular books in Idaho and its neighbors according to Grand Canyon University.

Bargain Books Boise, Where Daisy the Dog is the Star I recently stumbled upon a great local bookstore! They have vintage books, comics, games and toys and an extensive selection of new and used books for any kind of reader. Another thing that makes this place so special is Daisey the dog. A sweet 12 year old pup who not only is the greeter but the star of the place. Each different section of books, features a photo of Daisey dressed up in a way that represents the genre.