Idaho’s Top 3 National Parks Made Nationwide Top 10 List

With some of Yellowstone's areas opening up again, you might be planning on going back to the park.

Or, because of the rebuilding going on there, you might be looking for some other options, so I figured I'd share some of the best national parks somewhat close to us here Boise.

There was a recent nationwide list created for the The 10 Most Family-Friendly National Parks in the U.S. and 3 of Idaho’s national parks made the list :)

Mental Floss said, “Whether you’re looking for a rugged hike up a cliff or a relaxing picnic by a lake, there’s something for you in one of the country's more than 400 federally protected properties. Groups traveling with young children may be looking for a different kind of experience than the parks’ more experienced guests.”

So true — if you’re just looking to get outside and go exploring with your family, then you don’t need all the super intense features these national parks have to offer. So, which parks in or near Idaho are the most family friendly?

Yellowstone National Park

According to Mental Floss, “Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming came out on top, with a kid-friendly rating of 9.62 out of 10 possible points. A variety of easy trails helped the park earn its top spot, as well as its offering of landmarks and attractions that keep young guests engaged over longer trips.”

Glacier National Park

Also on this list were Glacier National Park and Grand Teton National Park. All of these are just a day trip away from right here in the Treasure Valley, and they make for the perfect, fun, and adventure-filled weekend getaways :)

Grand Teton National Park

