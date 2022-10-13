Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Eat This Not That recently named the top farm to table restaurants in each state. For Idaho the winner is in Downtown Boise. Fork restaurant is located next to freak alley and is a cool and delicious place to check out. "The restaurant focuses on bringing in ingredients from Boise and Northwest Idahoan farmers, distillers, brewers, cheesemakers, and more. Favorite menu items include the asparagus fries served with ranch, and the grown-up grilled cheese with artisan white cheddar and house-made smoked bacon and tomato jam. Reviewers rave about the photogenic food, but as one reviewer put it, "Fork is one of my favorite restaurants in Boise! The food is always prepared to perfection—photos don't do it justice.""
Even though Fork won the top spot according to Eat This Not That, we know darn well that there is a plethora of incredible farm to table restaurants in Idaho. Take a look below at more great eateries in the gem state that you should know about.