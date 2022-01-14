Idaho Job & Career Fair Coming to Nampa: 5 Things to Impress Any Employer

The Nampa Civic Center is hosting a job fair on January 20th, 2022. The event is scheduled to happen between 10:00am-2:00pm.

According to Idaho Job & Career Fair, “More than 50+ employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. These employers are looking to fill an array of full-time and part-time positions, from entry-level to experienced candidates. In addition, a number of community partners will be available to discuss educational opportunities. Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success!”

Their website also states that you can find opportunities to learn new trades or skills, get reviews and assistance with your resumes from hiring managers, and … the biggest benefit in my personal opinion … “eliminate your resume from getting lost in an online job board.”

Cutting through the noise and standing out above the other online applicants is nearly impossible these days. At this job fair, you can skip all of that and just immediately speak with the decision-makers.

