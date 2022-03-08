National Today says, " International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The achievements of women and how far they have come in the fight for their rights within the political, cultural, and social spheres are celebrated. In 1911 Clara Zetkin proposed a Women's Day celebration, and International Women's Day is celebrated annually from this point forth."

Women equality is something that still needs to be addressed and worked on just about everywhere on the planet. Massive strides over the past century and more in the last few decades have made radical and positive changes for women everywhere. We are no where near done though.

We are quite proud of our seal here in Idaho, which is also depicted on our state flag. This seal is quite special as it is the only one in the country that was designed and created by a woman.

Idaho State Seal Seal of Idaho, Idaho.gov loading...

Emma Edwards-Greene was quite the trailblazer for females back in her day. For Emma the Idaho state motto meant "It is perpetuated" or "It is forever". A 1920s book called "History of Idaho: The Gem of the Mountains" was written by James H. Hawley. In the book James says "Miss Emma Edwards of Boise, now Mrs. Emma Edwards-Greene, who designed the State seal, says the words Esto Perpetual 'breathe the prayer that the bounty and blessing of this land may forever benefit its people."

Bogus Basin is celebrating Women "Join Bogus Basin for a fun filled day, all about celebrating and empowering women!" They will have female instructors and a special day and deals for the ladies.

Lost Grove Brewing invites you to "Celebrate International Women's Day with a guided beer tasting benefiting Style Her Empowered (S H E) on Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 pm! Head down to the Lost Grove taproom, buy a S H E beer flight, and sample 4 delicious beers with Lost Grove's head brewer, all while helping support the wonderful work S H E is doing for women and girls all over the world."

Payette Brewing Company is also doing something special, "The badass women of Payette Brewing Co. will all be on the brew deck crafting something special for you!"

Did you know that women owned businesses is the fastest growing area of business in the state of Idaho?! Pretty impressive. The Idaho State Museum last year showcased a Trailblazing Women of Idaho exhibit featuring a lot of impressive ladies who have become celebrities, heroes and paved the way for future generations in the gem state.

Thank you to all of the women who have trailblazed over the years and over the decades and thank you to the men who have truly and wholly supported the rising of women in business, culture and life.

