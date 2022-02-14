How You Can Meet Courageous Doctors Cole and Malone in Boise

A local doctor who has gained a national following will be hosting a 'Global Covid Summit' in Boise next weekend. Doctor Ryan Cole, owner of Cole Diagnostics, will not be alone informing the public on the Covid pandemic. Cole has been the subject of local and national attention due to his thoughts on treating someone who has Covid.

Cole will be joined by Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Heather Gessling, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, and Dr. Kim Milhoan, according to a report by TrueIdahoNews.com. The event is called "The Truth about Covid 19 and the Vaccines" will be this Saturday at Foothills Christians Church in Boise.

According to multiple news reports, Cole has been under investigation by a few state agencies in the Northwest. The Boise Doctor has appeared on several local, regional, and national talk shows. His work has been praised by national conservatives like Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck. Tickets for the summit are thirty dollars and can be purchased by using this website.

The first Global Covid Summit was held in Nashville, Tennesee. Last week, Phoenix had a Global Covid Summit. Boise is the smallest venue so far in this tour.

Doctor Malone is the other big name that will be appearing in Boise. Malone, like Cole, has gained national attention for his beliefs on vaccinations. He has appeared on shows and videos across the country that have rallied folks who have an alternative view of how folks should be treated for Covid prevention and treatment.