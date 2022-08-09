Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]

When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying.

Why is Idaho so hidden? The world's view of us can sometimes be that we are a primitive and "disconnected" area of the country that is "behind on the times". Yet, when it matters most, it seems like the internet comes through for Idaho and puts us on the map for something that happened here-- for better or worse.

We recently stumbled across some videos from an Idaho "bear rehab" center--no word on how they got into drinking to begin with. One of the videos is ABSOLUTELY adorable--capturing an Idaho bear "dancing in the dark".

Even with the sun up, however, it is impossible to not love how playful these Idaho bears are.

These Idaho Bears Are Melting Hearts Everywhere You probably already know that Idaho is home to plenty of bears-- but how often do you get to see them? When it comes to baby bears, there are even fewer chances--an encounter with them in the wild could cause the need for an aggressive escape from a looming mama bear.

Idaho Black Bear Rescue does an amazing job of sharing photos and videos from their refuge where baby bears are the stars!

So what goes on at night when the lights are off, the sun is down, and these adorable young bears are left to wander on their own?

Apparently, they dance...

Blurry, of course, because the footage was taken at night, hearts all across the internet are melting at this Idaho bear doing, what appears to be, the cha-cha!?

Check out the video for yourself, below:

If you're like us and you can't get enough of these bears--here are another couple of fun daytime videos:

Want to learn more about Idaho Black Bear Rehab? Click HERE.

