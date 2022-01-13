Idaho has many mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and canyons … but one seems to stand out from the others, and that’s Hells Canyon. Gee, I wonder … maybe it’s because of the name?

Hells Canyon. It has a ring to it.

But when you look deeper, there are some other interesting things about Hells Canyon that make it stand out from the others.

Hells Canyon: Am I the Only One Who Didn't Know This?

Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.