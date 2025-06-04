Thanks to the increase in the number of credit and debit cards that are “tap to pay,” it doesn’t happen as much as it used to but you’ve been THAT person at Albertsons before.

You know the customer we’re talking about! The one who’s frantically punching in numbers at checkout trying to remember the PIN code for their brand-new debit card. You’re starting to break out in a sweat after a few incorrect guesses and now you’re getting the stink eye from the lady with a full shopping cart behind you.

As embarrassing as that moment feels, you’re not the only one to go through it. Between fraud activity, lost wallets or from it melting in the car when it was 110º, getting a new card practically every year seems like a part of life in the Treasure Valley. (Yes, my debit card melted last year and I ended up stuck in the BoDo parking garage. It was a whole thing.)

One In 10 Idahoans Share The Same PIN Number for ATM or Devices

Hand of man with credit card, using a ATM sanjagrujic loading...

Short for “personal identification number,” your PIN is supposed to be something personal to you. That’s why a recent study of over 29 million PIN numbers done by ABC News is so surprising!

According to their deep dive into the “Have I Been Pwned” database, which is designed to help people all over the world determine if their information has been part of a data leak or breach, one in 10 people use identical four digit PIN numbers. These commonly used PINs are tied to everything from debit cards to smart devices.

Idahoans Should Stop Using These PIN Numbers According to Cyber Security Experts

To put that in perspective, that means roughly 23,500 people living in Boise have the exact same PIN number.

With as many passwords and codes we have to remember on a daily basis, it’s easy to get lazy and use that same PIN across multiple cards and devices. The more common your PIN is, the easier it is for a hacker to steal your cash or lock you out of your device.

We’re not trying to scare you, but the study does point out a disturbing reality. If someone had five guesses at your four digit pin to get money out of the ATM, they have a one in eight chance of getting it right. Considering there are 10,000 possible combinations, we don’t like those odds.

So what pins are the most hackable? Here’s a list of the top 50. If your PIN is on this list, consider changing it ASAP!

