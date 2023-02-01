Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.

Add to that list the birds like pheasants, the Canadian Geese on the greenbelt, the bald eagles that fly around the Treasure Valley, and even the fact that there are peacocks that have somehow found homes here and fly into backyards of houses on the bench.

Then, think about the number of fish species like the cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and white sturgeon. There are snapping turtles living on the shores, and there's also whatever kind of animal Sharlie, Payette Lake's version of the Loch Ness Monster, is.

We share the state of Idaho with many non-human species, and now we share one of those species with the alien residents of the red planet! One of NASA's orbiters has recently spotted one of the well-known animals from Idaho living on Mars.

At the end of January, the University of Arizona, which helped develop the HiRISE space camera, shared the image. The camera has been taking pictures of the surface of Mars for nearly 15 years, but this is the first time that it has noticed what appears to be the face of a giant grizzly bear.

According to CNN, they believe the circle that forms the face to be the outline of a buried crater impact and the nose to be a volcano. Remember last year when they found what appeared to be a creepy face on the planet's surface?

