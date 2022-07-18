The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. I can only assume that once ours actually happens again that the crowed will be much bigger - possibly even twice.

You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...

When the show does happen we are hoping for a similar line up of what was planned for that 2021 show - Visitors can expect to see the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, as well as the Brad Wursten Air Show, Franklin's Flying Circus, Mustang High Flight Aerobatics, and the all-woman skydiving team, Misty Blues. We cant forget about the stars of the show -



Idaho's Gowen Thunder Airshow with the U.S. Thunderbirds is set for August 26th and 27th of 2023. Still a year away. If you, your kids or your family simply cant wait that long here are some sooner dates of airshows in neighboring states where the U.S. Thunderbirds will be performing.

Schedule from This is Flight:

2022

Jul 23-24 United States Flight Over the Falls Great Falls USA (MT)

Jul 27 United States F E Warren AFB Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne USA (WY)

Aug 20-21 United States Oregon International Airshow McMinnville USA (OR)

Nov 5-6 United States Nellis AFB: Aviation Nation Las Vegas USA (NV)

2023

Jul 15-16 United States JB Lewis-McChord Air & Warrior Expo Tacoma USA (WA)

Jul 26 United States Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne USA (WY)

When I was doing radio in Anchorage Alaska I was the chosen media ride for The US Air Force Thunderbirds flight just over a decade ago. I can still feel what the G-suit was like as it squeezed against me to keep my blood pumping. We did ALL of the tricks, flips and crazy stunts that they do in the airshow and pulled the elusive 9-Gs - intense is all I have to say about that. Our original approved flight area was completely clouded in, I felt like I was stuck in a marshmallow because the cabin is so tiny. Due to that, the pilot got special clearance to do our ride in a restricted air space called Star Wars Canyon -seriously. We flew sideways between mountains, just like what you see in the races in Star Wars, and dove down seemingly skimming glaciers. My pilot said this was the best media ride of the decade and no civilians have ever gotten to ride in Star Wars Canyon. He even let me handle the controls for a min to get a feel for it. What a rush! I cant wait to see them perform at Gowen, even if I have to wait another year for it. Scroll down to check out other Idaho area events worth checking out..

