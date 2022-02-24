Everything New on Peacock in March 2022

If you liked Netflix’s Tiger King, then you already know the basic story of Peacock’s big new series, Joe vs. Carole. This version is fictionalized, though, with famous actors assuming the roles of the infamous characters from the reality series. In Joe vs. Carole, Carole Baskin is played by Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, while the ineffable Joe Exotic is played by John Cameron Mitchell. The rest of the cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, William Fichtner, and Nat Wolff.

Joe vs. Carole premieres on the Peacock streaming service in March along with the new comedy series Bust Down. New NBC shows like American Song Contest — a domestic version of the Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson — and The Courtship are also premiering as well. And Peacock is also adding somewhere in the neighborhood of 90 library titles on March 1, including American Graffiti, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and In Bruges.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Peacock in March:

March 1

17 Again, 2009*

The A-Team, 2010

All Is Lost, 2013*

American Graffiti, 1973*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Reunion, 2012*

American Wedding, 2003*

Away We Go, 2009*

Backdraft, 1991*

Being John Malkovich, 1999*

The Big Lebowski, 1998*

The Birds, 1963*

Blue Streak, 1999

Bring It On Again, 2004*

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005*

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991*

Casino, 1995*

Cats, 2019*

Concussion, 2015*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Crank, 2006*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

The Darkest Hour, 2011*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

Drive Angry 3D, 2011*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012*

Fool’s Gold, 2008*

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991*

Hancock, 2008

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956*

Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954*

Hitchcock: Rope, 1948*

Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958*

Honey, 2003*

Honey 2, 2011*

Hot Fuzz, 2007*

Hours, 2013*

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*

Howard the Duck, 1986*

The Hurt Locker, 2009

In Bruges, 2008*

Knocked Up, 2007*

A League of their Own, 1992*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Lucy, 2014*

Lucy, 2014*

Made of Honor, 2008

Mamma Mia!, 2008*

Marnie, 1964*

My Girl, 1991

Notting Hill, 1999*

Pompeii, 2014

Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009*

The Producers, 2009*

Psycho, 1960*

The Punisher, 2004*

The Road to El Dorado, 2000*

Saboteur, 1942*

Scarface, 1983*

Scent of a Woman, 1992*

Seven, 1995*

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Silent Running, 1943

Sinister, 2012*

Step Brothers, 2008*

Step Brothers, 2008*

Taken, 2008

Taken 3, 2015

Traffic, 2001*

Trainwreck, 2015*

Transporter 3, 2008*

Twelve Monkeys, 1996*

Underworld, 2003*

Underworld Awakening, 2012*

Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016*

Unlocked, 2022*

Van Helsing, 2004*

The Waterboy, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Date, 2005*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Zombieland, 2009*

March 3

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay

JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*

March 4

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons

Winter Paralympics

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers

Premier League - TBD

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

Supercross – Daytona, FL

Winter Paralympics

March 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Paris-Nice Cycling

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks

Winter Paralympics

March 7

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Paris-Nice Cycling

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 8

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021*

Paris-Nice Cycling

Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Winter Paralympics

March 9

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 10

Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*

Winter Paralympics

March 11

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales

Winter Paralympics

March 12

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Paris-Nice Cycling

THE PLAYERS Championship

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Winter Paralympics

March 13

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Players Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps

Supercross – Detroit, MI

Winter Paralympics

March 14

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

My Son, 2021*

March 16

Big Daddy, 1999*

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales

Supercross – Indianapolis, IN

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IndyCar – Texas

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 26

Supercross – Seattle, WA

World Figure Skating Championships

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Last Exorcism, 2010*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

Peacock Original Daily Programming Streaming in March

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Zerlina.: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

