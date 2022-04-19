Does Idaho Have a Drinking Problem?

We like to drink here in the gem state, and while we apparently drink more wine per capita, we are not the 'drunkest' state according to a new study by BestLife. They analyzed and studied tons of data and came up with a 'drunk scale' for each state. For reference our neighboring state Utah came in last as the least drunk state, with a drunk score of 0.08.

So where did Idaho fall on the list? Down at number 13 with a drunk score of 48.45. Oregon sits next to Idaho in 12th place. Nevada comes in 8th. Wyoming likes to drink a bit more at #6 and our Montana neighbors almost topped the list in second place only being beat by North Dakota who is apparently the drunkest state in the US.

It is hard to beat our amazing local Vodkas, Wine and Craft Brew made right here in the gem state.



We have fantastic distilleries bringing us Vodkas like:

44º North Potato Vodka

44º North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka (One of my personal favorites)

44º North Rainer Cherry Vodka

44º North Sunnyslope Nectarine Vodka

44º North Magic Valley Wheat Vodka

Blue Ice Potato Vodka

Blue Ice Organic Wheat Vodka

Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

Grand Teton Potato Vodka

More of a wine lover?



According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country. If that isn't enough, According to idahowines.org We have over 70 wineries in the gem state. In the state of Idaho there are about 160,000 cases of wine produced annually.

Idaho is also home to some incredible breweries. Here is a good list for you ranked by google reviews:

Bear Island Brewing Co. at 1620 N Liberty St got 4.9 stars out of 137 reviews



Barbarian Brewing Downtown Tap Room at 1022 W Main St has a 4.8 stars rating with 253 reviews.



Clairvoyant Brewing Company at 2800 W Idaho St has 4.7 stars out of 227 reviews

5 Boise Restaurants With Killer Waterfront Views

A Historic Look at 9 Nightclubs, Restaurants and Stores At Boise's 6th and Main Have you ever spent time reading some of the nomination forms for the historic buildings in Downtown Boise? The one submitted in for "Old Boise" included a lot of your favorite party spots and restaurants near 6th and Main. Do you know what these buildings used to be? Scroll through and check it out!

10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan If you are dating an Idahoan or in an Idaho relationship here are a few things you should know. These are based off of my experiences and inspired by Movoto.com