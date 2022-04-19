Does Idaho Have a Drinking Problem?

We like to drink here in the gem state, and while we apparently drink more wine per capita, we are not the 'drunkest' state according to a new study by BestLife. They analyzed and studied tons of data and came up with a 'drunk scale' for each state. For reference our neighboring state Utah came in last as the least drunk state, with a drunk score of 0.08.
So where did Idaho fall on the list? Down at number 13 with a drunk score of 48.45. Oregon sits next to Idaho in 12th place. Nevada comes in 8th. Wyoming likes to drink a bit more at #6 and our Montana neighbors almost topped the list in second place only being beat by North Dakota who is apparently the drunkest state in the US.
It is hard to beat our amazing local Vodkas, Wine and Craft Brew made right here in the gem state.
We have fantastic distilleries bringing us Vodkas like:
44º North Potato Vodka
44º North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka (One of my personal favorites)
44º North Rainer Cherry Vodka
44º North Sunnyslope Nectarine Vodka
44º North Magic Valley Wheat Vodka
Blue Ice Potato Vodka
Blue Ice Organic Wheat Vodka
Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
Grand Teton Potato Vodka
More of a wine lover?
According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country. If that isn't enough, According to idahowines.org We have over 70 wineries in the gem state. In the state of Idaho there are about 160,000 cases of wine produced annually.
Idaho is also home to some incredible breweries. Here is a good list for you ranked by google reviews:
Bear Island Brewing Co. at 1620 N Liberty St got 4.9 stars out of 137 reviews
Barbarian Brewing Downtown Tap Room at 1022 W Main St has a 4.8 stars rating with 253 reviews.
Clairvoyant Brewing Company at 2800 W Idaho St has 4.7 stars out of 227 reviews
Woodland Empire Brewery at 1114 W Front St has 4.7 stars out of 180 reviews.
Lost Grove Brewing at 1026 S La Pointe St with 4.7 stars out of 159 reviews.
Craft Brewers of Boise at 420 N Orchard St with 4.7 with 57 reviews.
White Dog Brewing Co. - Boise at 705 W Fulton St has 4.6 stars out of 262 reviews.