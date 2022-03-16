Disneyland Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Riders Forced to Disembark After Man Jumps Off Ride to Retrieve His Phone

Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is dubbed "the wildest ride in the wilderness" for good reason.

In a video from 2019 that has been recirculating social media, one man decided to jump off the roller coaster mid-ride after dropping his phone. The attraction does have a lap bar, so he likely squeezed out of it.

According to footage captured by a fellow Disneyland guest and shared on TikTok, the train was making its way up the second hill when the rider jumped out of his car and walked down the emergency stairs to retrieve his phone. Unfortunately, his risky endeavor wasn't worth it.

"He ain't got his phone cause it was shattered anyways," the other rider captioned the moment.

The guest in apologized for his actions as he made his way back to his seat on the train ride. "Sorry, y'all," he said to his fellow riders.

Cast members quickly stopped the ride and informed guests that it was shut down before asking the passengers to disembark. The riders were then escorted through portions of the ride and backstage to safety.

Watch the wild(est) moment (in the wilderness), below.

Obviously, jumping out of a moving ride is unsafe and comes with consequences for the violating party. It violates both Disneyland and Walt Disney World's rules. Guests that have done this in the past for whatever reason have been removed from the park — or worse, received a lifetime ban.

Due to the coaster's speed at 35 mph, sharp turns and steep drops, riders are warned to secure loose items before it launches. "If any of you folks are wearin' hats or glasses, best remove 'em — cause this here's the wildest ride in the wilderness," audio that plays before the ride disembarks advises.