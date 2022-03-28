Diddy Claims Will Smith and Chris Rock Have Settled Their Issues

Less than 24 hours after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the Oscars over Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, it’s all anyone seems to be talking about from Hollywood’s biggest night. After Smith struck Rock and then screamed at him to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” twice, the show resumed as scheduled. Apart from a few references here or there, it was as if it had never happened.

A short while later, WIll Smith won an Oscar for his performance in King Richard, and received a standing ovation while talking in vague terms about apologizing to the Academy and his fellow nominees, and alluding to the fact that the man he played in King Richard, Richard Williams, was “a fierce defender of his family.”

Since then Rock declined to file a police report about the incident and Smith was seen having a grand old time celebrating his Oscar victory at the Vanity Fair post-awards party.

If Smith felt bad about what happened, he sure doesn’t look like it there.

While Rock has yet to publicly comment on the incident, and Smith didn’t address him directly during his acceptance speech, the two have allegedly talked out their differences according to another Oscars attendee. Diddy, who was on stage at the Oscars shortly after the Smith/Rock altercation to present the 50th anniversary tribute to The Godfather, told Page Six that Rock and Smith have settled the matter.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy claimed, adding “It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

That’s what Diddy says at least. Personally, I will know the matter is really settled when they host the Oscars together next year. Or at least sit down for a joint interview on The View or something..

