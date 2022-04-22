Cosmetics Company Rebuffs Amber Heard’s Claim She Used Their Product to Cover Bruises Caused by Johnny Depp

A makeup brand attempted to debunk Amber Heard's claim that she used one of their products to cover up bruises that her ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly inflicted upon her.

On Thursday (April 21), Milani Cosmetics posted a TikTok video featuring the viral "International Super Spy" song while a video of the Aquaman actress in court played in the background.

"What [Amber Heard] carried in her purse for the ENTIRE relationship," they captioned the video, revealing their Milani color correction and concealer palette.

The beauty brand then pointed out that the product was released in December 2017, more than three years after Heard claims that she was abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star. According to Heard, the abuse allegedly lasted between 2014 and 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The TikTok has gone viral, receiving over 3.1 million views so far. Watch below:

In court, Heard's attorney showed makeup palette Heard allegedly used during "the entire relationship with Johnny Depp."

"This was what she used. She became very adept at it," her legal counsel said in court, per OK! magazine. "You're going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring, and how she would use [the makeup] to touch those up; to be able to cover those."

Depp took the stand during the cross-examination this week. In court, a video recorded by Heard of Depp lashing out by slamming cabinets and seemingly breaking an object off screen was shown. Meanwhile, audio of Heard admitting to physically hitting Depp was entered into evidence.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million. His defamation lawsuit alleges his ex-wife tarnished his character and career when she made claims that he abused her. Heard is counter-suing him for defamation for $100 million. Both parties have claimed that the other person inflicted domestic violence against one another.