Celebrities From Idaho

Idaho has been recently dubbed as one of the best places in the country to live for many solid reasons. Due to that a lot of families, couples, individuals and even celebrities have moved here or at least purchased property in Idaho.

This list is not going into celebrities' who currently own homes here or the vast amount of celebrities that you are likely to encounter in Idaho, especially the Sun Valley area because so many spend time there.

First however, lets go over what Celebrities are FROM Idaho. Young, old, super star famous and semi famous.... Let's see what kind of stars came out of the Gem State.

The most notable, most famous and probably most celebrated celebrity from Idaho is Aaron Paul. IMDB notes, "Aaron Paul was born in Emmett, Idaho and attended Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho. It was there, in eighth grade, that Aaron decided he wanted to become an actor. He joined the theatre department and became obsessed with the idea of acting for a living."

Aaron has won quite a few notable awards over the years including Emmys and other prestigious awards. He has been in multiple Movies and Television shows but his breakout role and probably what he is most known for is Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad.



Kristine Sutherland was born in Boise in April of 1955 and was Mae Thompson in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), Meryl Fowler in "The Perfect Wedding" (2012) and Joyce Summers in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997-2002)



Next, Jeremy Shada born in Boise is a younger actor (born in '97) and is known for Reggie Peters in "Julie and the Phantoms" (2020), Tyler Prendergast in "Mr. Student Body President" (2016-2018) and he did some Voices in "Adventure Time: Distant Lands" (2020-2021).



Idaho born Tara Buck played Ginger in "True Blood" (2008-2014), Maureen Dougherty in "Ray Donovan" (2016-2017) and Beverly in "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" (2016) and had appearances in many other shows.



Ford Rainey has since passed. He was an actor born in Mountain Home in August 1908. His most known roles and movies are Dr. Mixter in "Halloween II" (1981), Bisbee Marshal in "3:10 to Yuma" (1957), Commission Spokesman #2 in "The Parallax View" (1974)



Torrie Wilson was born in Boise in July of 1975 and made herself quite the star as herself in "WCW Thunder" (1999-2000), "WCW Monday Nitro" (1999-2000) and Miranda in "Marauders" (2016).



Like action? well Boise born (in '62) Keith Campbell is quite the Hollywood stunt guy. While you may not recognize his face as much as others, know that some of the most impressive scenes in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012), "Men in Black" (1997) and "Minority Report" (2002) were most likely him.



Boise born Bayley Corman had some recent success on the screen as Mehitable in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2019), Marissa in "Jane the Virgin" (2018) and Summer Newman in "The Young and the Restless" (2018)



If you like comedies and goofy movies you may have seen this Pocatello native on the big screen, or at least on your screen at home. Brandon Molale, born in November of 1971 is has been Blazer in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004), Kevin Ward, The N.Y. JETS Quarterback in "Mr. Deeds" (2002), and Major Slim Kirkpatrick in "Granite Flats" (2013-2015) and he's been in RENO 911.



My little sister loved the Power Rangers as a kid so it was fun to see one of them on the list. Claire Blackwelder was born in Boise in August 1993 and was Kendall Morgan / Purple Dino Charge Ranger in "Power Rangers Dino Charge" (2015-2016), Millie in "Hillhead" and Kendall Morgan in "Power Rangers Dino Charge Halloween" (2015)



If you like creepy movies you may recognize Boise born, Josh Hammond. "He is an actor and producer, known for Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003), Rabid Love (2013) and Scorcher (2002)."



Emily Sandifer was born in January of 1985 in Idaho Falls and the model and actress has been in "The Tale" (2018), played

Reese in "Love" (2016) and Ursula in "Vengeance: A Love Story" (2017)



Know the classics? J.D. Cannon was born in Salmon Idaho in April of 1922, after a life of acting he passed away in May of 2005. His roles included Society Red in "Cool Hand Luke" (1967), Peter B. Clifford in "McCloud" (1970-1977), and Filchock in "Scorpio" (1973).



Teresa Hill from Burley had some fun minor movie roles like Jen in "Bio-Dome" (1996), the Hot Female Doctor in "Van Wilder" (2002), and Nemesis in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" (1995-1996)



Reggie Gowland was born in Boise in November of 1985 and recently was Roger Stevens in the Netflix hit show "You" (2018) and was Jimmy in "ROVER: Or Beyond Human - The Venusian Future and the Return of the Next Level" (2013).



Scout Willis, yes the daughter of Bruce and Demi was born in Sun Valley Idaho in July 1991. She is an actress and has played Monica Miller in "Bandits" (2001), and Young Pearl in "The Scarlet Letter" (1995)



Gary Stevens who was born in Caldwell in March of 1963, portrayed George Woolf in "Seabiscuit" (2003), Ronnie Jenkins in "Luck" (2011-2012) and Augie French in "Wildfire" (2006)



Kimberlee Peterson is a Boise born (May 1980) model and actress. She was Dawn Cottrell in "Secret Cutting" (2000), Young Brigit in "Farewell, My Love" (2000) and Karen in "The Last Man on Planet Earth" (1999) just to name a few.



I loved the Beverly Hillbilies movies growing up and it turns out one of the actors is from Idaho! Roger Torrey was born in Pocatello in May of 1938 and played Mark Templeton in "The Beverly Hillbillies" (1969-1970) and Travers in "Mannix" (1967) and Billy Joe Powers in "Everglades!" (1962). Roger passed away in December of 1985.



Rexburg born (Nov. 1970) Rachel Jacobs was Shelley in "Growing Pains" (1986-1988), Alice Tanner in "Diff'rent Strokes" (1979-1980), and Gayle Younger in "The Love Boat" (1981)



Si-fi lover? Jonathan M. Woodward was born in November of 1973 and is a native from Moscow, Idaho. You will know him as Knox in "Angel" (2003-2004), Tracey Smith in "Firefly" (2003) and Boyd in "Pipe Dream" (2002)



Did you love 16 candles when it came out? Billie Bird was born in Pocatello in February of 1908 and played Dorothy in "Sixteen Candles" (1984), the Woman in Airport in "Home Alone" (1990), and Mrs. Feldman in "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" (1987). She passed away in 2002.



Martha Raddatz was born in Idaho Falls and played Martha Raddatz in "Homeland" (2017) and Martha Raddatz in "House of Cards" (2018) and is a Chief Global Affairs Correspondent / Self - Correspondent / Self - Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent / Self / Self - Reporter / Self - ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent / Self - Senior National Security Correspondent in "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir" (2000-2020)



